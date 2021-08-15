Cancel
California State

You Can Win A Luxe California Vacay By Proving Your Friend Group Is Dramatic AF

Elite Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a new giveaway that’ll send you on an exciting getaway with your BFFs — but with a twist. The Hotels.com Destination Drama Contest is all about hooking your crew up with a reality show-inspired vacay at a luxurious property with a swimming pool, sand volleyball court, and more. If your friend group is ready to steal the spotlight, check out how to enter Hotel.com’s Destination Drama Contest for a prize worth $50,000.

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

 

