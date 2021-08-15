Cancel
'Fox News Sunday' on August 15, 2021

Cover picture for the articleWALLACE (voice-over): Now, 4,000 troops are sent back to Afghanistan just. weeks before the U.S. plans to end its longest war -- as the situation on. the ground unravels and critics blast President Biden's execution of his. withdrawal. MIKE POMPEO, FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE: We were going to get our...

Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Biden's officials are turning on him, and it's about more than Afghanistan

We’ve learned a lot in the past five days. Maybe the important thing we’ve learned is that Joe Biden is not capable of running the country. Joe Biden is senile. Saying that out loud is not an attack on Biden. Any decent person feels sorry for Biden, watching him gaze vacantly into the middle distance, or stumble like a drunk man trying to cross an icy street as he careens through his prepared remarks. There’s no joy in watching any of that. That could be any of us someday. It’s not Joe Biden’s fault he can’t think clearly. It’s an indictment of the people around him.
Secretary, MDU.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken With Chris Wallace of Fox News Sunday

QUESTION: And joining us now, the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken. Mr. Secretary, welcome back to Fox News Sunday. SECRETARY BLINKEN: Thanks for having me, Chris. QUESTION: Let’s get the latest on the evacuation effort. How many people have we evacuated from Kabul in the last 24 hours? In the last week since the Taliban took Kabul? And why did the administration decide to get U.S. airlines to participate in the evacuation?
WorldPosted by
Fox News

'Hannity' on Biden's handling of Afghanistan

This is a rush transcript of "Hannity" on August 19, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: All right. And, Tucker, thank you. Welcome to HANNITY. Day five, Americans trapped behind enemy lines pretty much -- well, they're...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Pompeo: Biden Friday speech failed to 'strike fear' into the Taliban

EXCLUSIVE: Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued a blistering response to President Joe Biden’s remarks on the current situation in Afghanistan, saying that the president "failed" to adequately respond to the ongoing crisis. "President Biden’s address to America today failed to respond to the crisis in Afghanistan," Pompeo told...
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Stubborn Joe Biden just wouldn’t listen: Goodwin

The big news from the White House Saturday morning was that President Biden had canceled his planned trip to Delaware for the weekend. My first reaction was a hopeful one — maybe he’s finally seen the light and realizes the Kabul situation is deteriorating at a terrifying pace. Maybe he’s...
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Late-night hosts scramble to spin Biden’s Afghanistan horror show

The Democratic Party's friends in late-night television are dutifully trying to spin the Biden administration’s horror show in Afghanistan. It's no easy task. President Joe Biden delivered one of the worst presidential addresses of the past four decades this week, arguing both that he is right to withdraw the United States from Afghanistan and that his predecessor left him no choice.
Presidential ElectionDaily Beast

Biden Isn’t Trump. He’s a Disaster In His Own Right.

Joe Biden was the perfect presidential candidate. It’s likely that no other plausible Democratic nominee would have defeated Donald Trump in 2020. Biden’s friendly and decent demeanor was the perfect contrast to Trump’s malignant, vulgar image—and that made it nearly impossible for Trump to demonize him like he did Hillary Clinton. If shamelessness was Trump’s superpower, Biden’s was being utterly likable. Likewise, Obama’s faithful number two—who was too old and out of touch to be aware of, much less fall for, “woke” Twitter—was uniquely able to thread the needle by appeasing the left of his party while assembling a “Biden coalition” of white men. Lastly, and as macabre as it sounds to say this, name any candidate who would have benefited more from a pandemic that forced him to campaign from his basement. In short, Biden was perfectly cast to defeat Trump in the weird year that was 2020—and even then, the election was still too close for comfort.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

The most useless vice president of the century

While anywhere between 10,000 and 40,000 Americans have less than a fortnight to escape Afghanistan before President Joe Biden's withdrawal deadline, the president is missing in action. The only person even more unseen than Biden, who emerged from hibernation in Camp David for fewer than 20 minutes of remarks on Monday, is Vice President Kamala Harris. The supposedly "historic" vice president who boasted of being the "last person in the room" when her boss decided on the Afghanistan withdrawal has not held a public event in nearly a week.

