Squawking 7500: Your Aircraft Has Been Hijacked

By Mario Bertoletti
airwaysmag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI – A situation that no one dealing with the handling of aircraft and flights wishes to be involved with, a hijacking is something that you have to know how to control as an airport station manager. June 30, 1982, is a day like any other at a South East...

airwaysmag.com

Aerospace & Defenseairwaysmag.com

Lufthansa’s Last Ever MD-11 Aircraft

MIAMI – Lufthansa Cargo (LH) is on the verge to retire its last remaining MD-11 freighter aircraft, becoming an all Boeing 777F operator. With an average age of 23 years, the airline has been actively retiring the type and this year saw two of the last three already make its exit with the last one set to leave anytime.
Aerospace & Defenseairwaysmag.com

Today in Aviation: The Shorts 330 Makes First Flight

MIAMI – Today in Aviation, the prototype Shorts 330 (G-BSBH) made its maiden flight in 1974, launching commercial operations that same year. The 330 can trace its history back to the Shorts Skyvan, which first flew in 1963. This “general purpose” aircraft proved popular. Buoyed by its success, the manufacturer looked at designing a bigger and better version that was more refined and appealing to Western airlines.
Aerospace & Defenseairwaysmag.com

30 Aircraft Facts to Blow Your Mind

MIAMI – Even the most intrepid globetrotters are often in the dark when it comes to what actually goes on behind the scenes on aircraft. You may be a seasoned flyer with foolproof strategies for packing an overhead compartment, getting upgrades, or taking a nap when you reach cruising altitude.
Aerospace & Defenseairwaysmag.com

End in sight for Korean Air A380s

MIAMI – Add Korean Air (KE) to the list of airlines that are planning to retire its fleet of the super jumbo Airbus 380 aircraft. The Korean flag carrier operates a fleet of 10 A380’s, all but one have been grounded due to the ongoing Corona virus pandemic. KE has announced that the four engine, double-decker A380 will be withdrawn from the fleet within 5 years. As recently as June 2021, the airline had said that the aircraft had a future with KE, but with the ongoing weak demand for international travel, the airline has changed it’s position regarding the aircraft.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

PyroCBs: Ominous Clouds and Your Aircraft

This is the final part of the series of articles on pyroCBs. Here are the first and second parts. The “Fire Influence on Regional to Global Environments and Air Quality” (commonly referred to as “FIREX-AQ”) was a comprehensive wildfire smoke investigation with field investigations carried out during... PyroCBs: Ominous Clouds...
Aerospace & Defenseairwaysmag.com

Airbus: 1000th Aircraft Covered by Flight Hour Services Scheme

MIAMI – Airbus is celebrating the 1000th aircraft from the flyadeal (F3) fleet covered by its extensive Flight Hour Services scheme. The agreement, announced by Airbus on August 17, 2021, covers the low-cost carrier (LCC) owned by Saudi Arabian Airlines (SV), which will benefit from an integrated material service, which includes spare parts pool access, spares stock at the carrier’s main base, along with components and engineering and repair.
Aerospace & Defenseairwaysmag.com

Longest Ever Boeing 737 Flight

MIAMI – The most-sold commercial aircraft, the Boeing 737 series has an average range between 5,000 to 7,000 km depending on the variant. With this range most commercial flights last to a maximum of around seven hours due to weight and other restrictions. In 1999, Boeing came out with a...
Aerospace & Defenseairwaysmag.com

Electra Starts FAA Certification Process for eSTOL Type

MIAMI – Electra revealed this week that it has begun working directly with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to certify its hybrid-electric eSTOL aircraft under Part 23 regulations. Randy Griffith was hired as director of certification by the Virginia-based company in July. Griffith is managing engagement with both the FAA’s...
Aerospace & Defenseairwaysmag.com

Alaska Airlines Adds More Boeing 737-9s to Its Fleet

MIAMI – Continuing in its drive to renew and extend its fleet, Alaska Airlines (AS) has exercised an option for 12 additional Boeing 737-9, thus transforming them into firm orders to be made available in 2023 and 2024. The total order, both firm and under option, stands at 93 aircraft...
Aerospace & Defenseairwaysmag.com

Emirates 50th Anniversary Special Livery

MIAMI – Emirates (EK) is celebrating its ‘Golden Jubilee’ by rolling out a special livery for its Airbus 380 and Boeing 777-300ER consisting of a ‘United Arab Emirates 50” design, to be shown on both sides of the aircraft, that retains the EK traditional and official logo, in Arabic and English.
