Barton County, KS

Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - August To-Do List

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 7 days ago
First, the rains of Thursday night and later are not reflected in this report. As of August 10 much of the North Central part of Kansas was still moving from abnormally dry to moderate drought with northeast Barton County falling into that range. The recent rains will help as will the more moderate temperatures. Northwest Kansas still ranges from abnormally dry to a small area of severe drought. The six to ten-day outlook (August 18 to 22) indicates above normal temperatures and precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (August 20 to 26) actually indicates more of the same, however, not quite as large a chance of above normal rainfall. This really isn’t good for the dryland soybean crop which could use a lot of rain as it is developing pods. It’s not great for the milo, particularly the later planted crop. Except for late planted corn, the crop is pretty well made.

Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

Barton County, KSGreat Bend Tribune

August to-do list

Agriculturecapitalpress.com

National feeder and stocker cattle report

(Federal-State Market News) Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold uneven; 3.00 lower to 1.00 higher as most of the higher trend would be associated in the North Central region. Extreme heat across the Plains was the case until Thursday, making it difficult to dangerous for cattle transport. A few auctions cancelled in the Southern Plains and others had much smaller volume that typical, even for the slower summer marketing time.
Agriculturemodernfarmer.com

USDA to Reimburse Dairy Producers for Pandemic-Related Losses

This week, USDA chief Tom Vilsack announced significant financial help to dairy producers who have struggled during the past year. That aid, some $350 million worth, will reimburse dairy producers based on reductions in their revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lawmakers and producers from the major dairy-producing states, including California, Wisconsin and Vermont (it was in the Green Mountain state that this announcement was made), applauded the announcement. But is this a sustainable bit of legislation?
AgricultureKingsport Times-News

Grant will help ASD get more fresh healthy produce to schools

The USDA Food and Nutrition Service Office of Community Food Systems has awarded $98,952 to Appalachian Sustainable Development to expand current school garden programming and to create a regional Farm-to-School Coalition. The project will provide low-income children with fresh, healthy food, the skills to grow food, and the community support...
kxnet.com

ND Agriculture Department offering grants for soil health

The North Dakota Department of Agriculture announced this week a new program to improve soil health in the state. The Soil Health Cover Crop Grant Program was made possible through funding provided by the 67th legislative assembly. The Agriculture Department will provide cost-share assistance to producers through a lottery system.
Agriculturefoodsafetynews.com

USDA offers advice for those in path of Tropical Storm Henri

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reminds communities, farmers and ranchers, families, and small businesses in the path of Tropical Storm Henri that USDA has programs that provide assistance in the wake of disasters. USDA staff in the regional, state, and county offices stand ready and are eager to help.
Barton County, KSPosted by
Great Bend Post

KRUG: Moving is a BIG job

Just over 5 months ago I learned that our Cottonwood Extension District - Great Bend office, would need to find new office space at the end of the year. Our home for the past 26 years has been the southeast corner of the old Boogardts supermarket located at 12th and Baker. We are grateful for the space that has been provided by the Barton County Commissioners and understand the need they have to provide additional offices for court services.
AgricultureCrescent-News

Hoorman: Overwintering cover crops and small grains

The H2Ohio program is a state conservation program that pays farmers for conservation practices. It includes overwintering cover crops and a small grains program to help keep nutrients out of Lake Erie. Farmers are now signing up for these programs but may not know or remember all the details. Here is a summary of the key points for each program.
Washington Stategorgenewscenter.com

Senator Murray Highlights New Relief Measure for Agricultural Producers as Extreme Drought Continues to Grip Washington State

Senator Murray Pushes for More Relief Following Historic Wildfires, Droughts, Heat – — Senator Murray: “I’m glad to see USDA taking steps to aid struggling livestock producers, and I encourage those who have been affected by this drought to contact their local Farm Service Agency office to start taking advantage of this flexibility.”
AgricultureBismarck Tribune

Soil health grant program announced

North Dakota's Agriculture Department is launching a conservation program aimed at enhancing soil health statewide. The Soil Health Cover Crop Grant Program created by the 2021 Legislature provides cost-share assistance to producers via a lottery system. “In particular, the program targets cropland areas impacted with saline or alkaline soils,” Agriculture...
Agriculturegrit.com

Windbreaks — whether an evergreen tree, perennial grasses or other — are very useful in creating beneficial microclimates that allow for better crop yield.

You cannot change the weather, but you can modify its effects by creating microclimates. A beneficial microclimate is an area that is protected from the worst effects of wind, weather, and temperature. It often tends to stay frost-free when surrounding areas are not, or it may offer protection from a hot sun in July.
GardeningL'Observateur

What are the different terms used to describe plants?

Native plants are those plants still around that evolved here and were found growing when the first humans set foot on our ground over 10,000 years ago. Our native bees, butterflies and birds are literally made from these plants. They are more adapted to our local rainfall patterns and soil conditions. Native plants are not considered invasive plants, however vigorous they are.
Great Bend, KSPosted by
Great Bend Post

Gregg announced as new Central Kansas CASA director

From Central Kansas CASA... Central Kansas CASA is excited to announce the addition of Jennifer Gregg as their Program Executive Director. Jennifer became familiar with the CASA organization when her and her husband Ryan Gregg served as Foster Parents in a Kinship setting many years ago. As a longtime Great Bend resident she has a special place in her heart for this community and children in need.
AgricultureUSDA.gov (press release)

USDA Encourages Ag Producers, Residents to Prepare for Tropical Storm Henri

WASHINGTON, August 20, 2021 - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reminds communities, farmers and ranchers, families and small businesses in the path of Tropical Storm Henri that USDA has programs that provide assistance in the wake of disasters. USDA staff in the regional, state and county offices stand ready and are eager to help.
Kansas Statesabethaherald.com

Kansas Wheat Rx to provide farmers with latest research for high-yielding, high-quality wheat

Kansas Wheat and K-State Research and Extension have announced Wheat Rx, a new program to disseminate to Kansas wheat farmers the latest research recommendations for producing high-yielding and high-quality wheat. Wheat Rx is a series of Extension publications and other educational outreach materials designed to address key management areas of hard winter wheat. These publications contain recent data based on novel research funded in part by wheat farmers through the Kansas Wheat Commission’s two-cent wheat assessment.
Cumberland, WIstcroix360.com

Wetland rules put hog factory on hold

Wisconsin officials pause application review while company considers next steps. Some of the soil where Cumberland LLC wants to build three large hog barns and manure basins is saturated with water, according to consultants hired by the company. Groundwater has been found just below the surface of fields that were recently used for growing corn.

