Skylar Mays highlights LSU's NBA Summer League play on Saturday

By Sonny Shipp
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday’s NBA Summer League slate featured six former Tigers in action. Two former teammates battled in Javonte Smart and the Miami Heat versus Skylar Mays and the Atlanta Hawks. In 22 minutes, Smart scored seven points, grabbed two boards and dished out an assist. His former backcourt mate, Mays, logged a game-high 26 points and handed out nine assists. He went a perfect 10-of-10 from the foul line, pulled down four boards and added two steals in a 94-90 win by Atlanta.

Related
NBAPosted by
LSUCountry

Catching Up With LSU Basketball in the 2021 NBA Summer League

As NBA Summer League action heats up in Las Vegas, LSU has been well represented with numerous players in attendance showcasing their game. Putting their talents on display for all NBA franchises gives them the chance to earn an NBA contract or gain valuable minutes on an active roster coming this season.
NBAchatsports.com

Atlanta Hawks: Skylar Mays and Sharife Cooper left off All Summer League Teams

Atlanta Hawks. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports. Atlanta Hawks rookie forward Jalen Johnson was named to the All-Summer League First Team. It’s a nice honor for the 20th-overall pick who used his time in Las Vegas to show why the 19 teams that passed on him made a mistake. But he wasn’t alone in showcasing what he can bring to the Hawks.
NBAandthevalleyshook.com

Cameron Thomas Named NBA Summer League MVP

It may only be preseason, but Cameron Thomas’s professional career is off to a roaring start. Thomas, taken 27th overall by the Brooklyn Nets, was named co-Summer League MVP—sharing the honor with Davion Mitchell of the Sacramento Kings— after an outstanding showing in Las Vegas where he showed off his scoring prowess we saw in Baton Rouge.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry admits to crying over latest Lakers signing

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the most active teams throughout free agency. They’ve successfully recruited a bunch of new players to LA with the hopes of recapturing the title for the upcoming season. For his part, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry recently admitted to being reduced to tears over one particular Lakers signing.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers coach parts ways with franchise

It appears that Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Lionel Hollins is no longer with the franchise. Hollins, 67, has been an assistant under head coach Frank Vogel’s leadership for the Lakers for two years. While the Lakers won a title in Hollins’ first year on the bench, they were eliminated...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Just Signed Another Key Free Agent

The Los Angeles Lakers have already unleashed a slew of offseason moves ahead of the 2021-22 season. And on Tuesday afternoon, the 2020 NBA champs added another free-agent addition to the list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnaroski, the Lakers have signed former Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn to...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Nets’ James Harden sends strong warning to LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, rest of NBA

James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets had a frustrating 2020-21 NBA season. They were the preseason favorites to represent the Eastern Conference in the 2021 NBA Finals but got tripped up by Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the playoffs. The reality of which was a bitter pill to swallow for the Nets, considering that they likely would have defeated the Atlanta Hawks in the conference finals. Brooklyn must have also been the favorites in the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns, who took down LeBron James and the Lakers in the opening round of the postseason.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

Even though Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has maintained that he isn’t actively pursuing a trade, rumors of his impending departure persist. The latest rumor comes from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who recently “revealed” Lillard’s top trade destination. Appearing on Sirius XM NBA Radio, Stephen A. declared that the...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Pelicans trade lands Brandon Ingram in Miami

The Miami Heat are a team who could use a big move in the NBA offseason. They have been linked to some big-name players but have not done anything just yet. This could be the offseason that the front office has been waiting for to land a big name, either in a trade or in free agency.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Tristan Thompson Traded Once Again Following Hawks Deal

Just about an hour ago, it was revealed that the Boston Celtics would be trading Tristan Thompson to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Kris Dunn and a second round pick in 2023. This was a move that many fans saw coming as it became clear the Celtics needed to move on in order to create cap space for future moves in free agency. The Celtics have underachieved in recent years, and unfortunately, Thompson simply wasn't the answer moving forward.

