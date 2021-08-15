Skylar Mays highlights LSU's NBA Summer League play on Saturday
Saturday’s NBA Summer League slate featured six former Tigers in action. Two former teammates battled in Javonte Smart and the Miami Heat versus Skylar Mays and the Atlanta Hawks. In 22 minutes, Smart scored seven points, grabbed two boards and dished out an assist. His former backcourt mate, Mays, logged a game-high 26 points and handed out nine assists. He went a perfect 10-of-10 from the foul line, pulled down four boards and added two steals in a 94-90 win by Atlanta.247sports.com
