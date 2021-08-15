Flash Flood Warning issued for Chaffee, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hartford FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL HARTFORD COUNTY At 509 PM EDT, rain is now lightening up in intensity. However flooding impacts remain. The northbound side of Interstate 91 between exits 25 and 27 in Wethersfield was closed due to high water. Excessive runoff has also led to sharp rises on the North Branch of the Park River in Hartford, which is one foot below flood stage of 8 feet. At 8 feet, flooding occurs in the parking lot of the University of Hartford campus. The Hockanum River near East Hartford also is rising, and is 1.5 feet below its flood stage of 9.5 feet. At 9.5 feet, flooding occurs on Burnside Ave in East Hartford. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Broadcast media and amateur radio. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hartford, New Britain, West Hartford, Bristol, Manchester, East Hartford, Enfield, Southington, Glastonbury, Newington, Windsor, Wethersfield, South Windsor, Farmington, Simsbury, Bloomfield, Berlin, Rocky Hill, Avon and Plainville. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED