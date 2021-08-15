Flash Flood Warning issued for Chaffee, Saguache by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-15 14:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-15 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chaffee; Saguache FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CHAFFEE AND NORTHERN SAGUACHE COUNTIES At 248 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have weakened considerably and were moving south of Poncha Pass. However flash flooding will still be possible in the Poncha Pass area through 330 pm. HAZARD...Flash flooding and mudslides. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding and rockslides on highway 285. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Poncha Pass. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0