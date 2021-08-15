Cancel
Chaffee County, CO

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chaffee, Saguache by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 14:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-15 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chaffee; Saguache FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CHAFFEE AND NORTHERN SAGUACHE COUNTIES At 248 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have weakened considerably and were moving south of Poncha Pass. However flash flooding will still be possible in the Poncha Pass area through 330 pm. HAZARD...Flash flooding and mudslides. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding and rockslides on highway 285. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Poncha Pass. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Duval by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 09:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Duval THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN DUVAL COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Duval County, FLweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Duval by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 16:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Duval The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Duval County in northeastern Florida * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 444 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fort Caroline, or 7 miles northeast of Arlington, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Unf, Neptune Beach, Craig Field, San Pablo, Little Talbot Island and Fort Caroline. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 07:13:00 SST Expires: 2021-08-22 19:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has continued a * Flash Flood Watch for all of American Samoa. * Through Monday * A frontal boundary is expected to move over the islands Sunday morning through Monday morning. This feature will enhance the potential for flash flooding. Nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa Ofisa o le Tau Pago Pago AS 711 Taeao Aso Sa Aukuso 22 2021 Ua iai nei se * O loo faaauau pea le Nofo Vaavaaia mo Tafega ma Lologa Tutuila Aunuu Manua Swains * Seia oo i le taeao o le Aso Gafua * Mafuaaga mo lenei nofo vaavaaia...O le a aga`i mai uiga louloua o le tau i luga o le atunu`u i le Aso e oo atu i le Aso Gafua. O nei uiga o le tau e mafai ona faatupulaia ai lologa ma tafega. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O le uiga o le nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa pe afai o le a oo mai tulaga louloua o le tau e mafai ai ona faatupulaia ni sologa mai mauga poo eleele...pe mafua ai fo`i tafega ma lologa. E tatau on tapena ma faalogologo i le letio mo tala o le tau ae maise pe a iai se faailo mo lapataiga mo tafega ma lologa.
Hunterdon County, NJweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hunterdon, Mercer, Monmouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hunterdon; Mercer; Monmouth FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR MERCER, SOUTHWESTERN MONMOUTH, AND SOUTHEASTERN HUNTERDON COUNTIES At 800 AM EDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding across the warned area. Several roads are closed in Mercer County with water rescues reported in Trenton, Hamilton, and East Windsor. Between 3 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. For Assunpink Creek at Trenton: At 7:15am the stage was 7.13 feet. Flood Stage is 8.5 feet. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 8 and 8A. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 59 and 76. Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 16. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Lac Qui Parle County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lac Qui Parle, Yellow Medicine by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 13:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lac Qui Parle; Yellow Medicine A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Lac qui Parle and west central Yellow Medicine Counties through 430 PM CDT At 350 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gary, or 12 miles east of Clear Lake, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Canby around 355 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Madison and Dawson. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 212 between mile markers 0 and 30. U.S. Highway 75 between mile markers 95 and 115. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Charles County, MDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Charles by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Charles A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CHARLES AND SOUTH CENTRAL FAIRFAX COUNTIES At 512 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodbridge, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Bryans Road, Mason Neck and Potomac Heights. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Chesterfield County, VAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chesterfield, City of Colonial Heights, City of Hopewell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chesterfield; City of Colonial Heights; City of Hopewell; City of Petersburg; Dinwiddie; Prince George A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CHESTERFIELD...NORTHWESTERN PRINCE GEORGE AND NORTHEASTERN DINWIDDIE COUNTIES...THE CITY OF COLONIAL HEIGHTS...THE CITY OF HOPEWELL AND THE CITY OF PETERSBURG At 500 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Prince George, or near Petersburg, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Petersburg, Hopewell, Colonial Heights, Virginia State University, Disputanta, Fort Lee, Prince George, Matoaca, Ettrick, Birchett Estate, Reams, Petersburg National Battlefield, New Bohemia, Richard Bland College, Templeton and Prince George Golf. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Terry County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Terry, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 17:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Terry; Yoakum A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Terry and southeastern Yoakum Counties through 615 PM CDT At 550 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Tokio, or 8 miles north of Seagraves, moving east at 20 mph. Another strong storm was located near Tokio, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Tokio and Wellman. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Lea County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lea by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 16:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lea A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT/500 PM MDT/ FOR EAST CENTRAL LEA AND NORTHWESTERN GAINES COUNTIES At 528 PM CDT/428 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hobbs, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 408 PM MDT, a 59 mph wind gust was reported near Hobbs. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hobbs, Monument, Nadine, Humble City, Knowles, Lea County Regional Airport, Industrial Airpark and Higginbotham. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Hampden County, MAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hampden, Hampshire by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 16:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hampden; Hampshire FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN HARTFORD, NORTHWESTERN TOLLAND, SOUTHEASTERN HAMPDEN AND SOUTH CENTRAL HAMPSHIRE COUNTIES At 455 PM EDT, rain from Tropical Storm Henri has lightened in intensity across the warned area. Broadcast media in Springfield reported flooding on portions of Route 5 in East Longmeadow from excessive rainfall. In addition, broadcast media in Hartford reported flooding on Burke Road in Vernon. Up to 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring and new or worsened areas of flooding remain possible. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Broadcast media reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Springfield, Chicopee, Enfield, Westfield, Holyoke, Agawam, West Springfield, Ludlow, South Hadley, Easthampton, Longmeadow, Suffield, East Longmeadow, Ellington, Tolland, Wilbraham, Palmer, Stafford, Somers and Granby. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Okaloosa County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Okaloosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 21:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Okaloosa THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN OKALOOSA COUNTY At 936 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Wright, Fort Walton Beach, Niceville, Destin, Eglin AFB, Valparaiso, Mary Esther, Lake Lorraine, Ocean City, Shalimar, Cinco Bayou, Eglin Village, Longwood, Postil and Seminole.
Oldham County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Oldham by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 19:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Oldham A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Oldham County through 915 PM CDT At 821 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Adrian, or 15 miles west of Vega, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Adrian. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Okaloosa County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Okaloosa by NWS

Cheyenne County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 01:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cheyenne; Sherman Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Yuma County in northeastern Colorado, northeastern Kit Carson County in east central Colorado, southwestern Cheyenne and northwestern Sherman Counties in northwestern Kansas through 130 AM MDT/230 AM CDT/ At 1256 AM MDT/156 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles southeast of Cope to 8 miles south of Bonny Reservoir. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Kit Carson County County in east central Colorado, southern Yuma County County in northeastern Colorado, northwestern Sherman and southwestern Cheyenne Counties in northwestern Kansas, including the following locations... Joes, Hale and Beecher Island. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 422 and 425. Highway 385 between mile markers 193 and 229. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Hancock County, MEweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 03:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Coastal Washington and Coastal Hancock Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Hancock County, MEweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS

Lunenburg County, VAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lunenburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 15:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lunenburg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL LUNENBURG COUNTY At 303 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Victoria, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Victoria, Kenbridge, Lunenburg, Dundas, Lafoon Corner, Gary, Wilburn, Loves Mill, Oral Oaks and Rubermount. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Hartford County, CTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hartford by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hartford FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL HARTFORD COUNTY At 509 PM EDT, rain is now lightening up in intensity. However flooding impacts remain. The northbound side of Interstate 91 between exits 25 and 27 in Wethersfield was closed due to high water. Excessive runoff has also led to sharp rises on the North Branch of the Park River in Hartford, which is one foot below flood stage of 8 feet. At 8 feet, flooding occurs in the parking lot of the University of Hartford campus. The Hockanum River near East Hartford also is rising, and is 1.5 feet below its flood stage of 9.5 feet. At 9.5 feet, flooding occurs on Burnside Ave in East Hartford. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Broadcast media and amateur radio. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hartford, New Britain, West Hartford, Bristol, Manchester, East Hartford, Enfield, Southington, Glastonbury, Newington, Windsor, Wethersfield, South Windsor, Farmington, Simsbury, Bloomfield, Berlin, Rocky Hill, Avon and Plainville. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for City of Chesapeake, City of Norfolk, City of Portsmouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 16:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: City of Chesapeake; City of Norfolk; City of Portsmouth; City of Virginia Beach The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Central City of Chesapeake in southeastern Virginia The City of Norfolk in southeastern Virginia The City of Portsmouth in southeastern Virginia The City of Virginia Beach in southeastern Virginia * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 439 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Virginia Beach, Regent University, Kempsville, Great Bridge, Virginia Wesleyan University, Norfolk State University, Downtown Norfolk, Downtown Portsmouth, Deep Creek, Old Dominion University, Churchland, Norfolk, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Fentress, Princess Anne, Back Bay, Norfolk International and Norview. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Hartford County, CTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hartford, Tolland, Windham by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 16:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hartford; Tolland; Windham FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN HARTFORD, TOLLAND AND WEST CENTRAL WINDHAM COUNTIES At 459 PM EDT, heavy rains have since lightened up in the warned area. The town of Manchester has experienced flooding, including a 60 unit condo complex on Prospect St in Manchester that was evacuated due to Bigelow Brook running out of its banks. In addition, East Middle Turnpike Rd in Manchester is flooded and impassable. Flooding was also reported by broadcast media on Burke Rd in Vernon. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Emergency management and broadcast media reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Manchester, Glastonbury, Vernon, Mansfield, South Windsor, Windham, Willimantic, Ellington, Tolland, Coventry, East Windsor, Hebron, Marlborough, Willington, Columbia, Bolton, Ashford and Andover. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

