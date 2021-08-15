Researchers aim to strengthen bee pollinator populations

In this edition of Science Mitten, we look at three studies from Michigan researchers. Read below for more on metabolic syndrome, the tepary bean, and bees. We’ve known since the pandemic’s early days that people with “underlying conditions” were at risk of more severe cases and death, but the term was so broad as to be useless. Now, Wayne State University researchers have zeroed in on one cluster of ailments known as metabolic syndrome that can predict coronavirus outcomes, according to a paper published in the Journal of Diabetes. Studying 1,871 patients beset by COVID-19 in Detroit-area hospitals at the outset of the crisis, WSU School of Medicine professor Prateek Lohia, an internist, found patients who had a combination of diabetes, obesity, hypertension, high triglycerides, and high cholesterol suffered “significantly higher mortality, increased ICU admissions, and need for mechanical ventilation” than COVID-19 patients with any of those conditions alone.