The flurry of thoughts that cross our mind is somewhat like having multiple tabs open on your laptop, and then furiously trying to juggle between them. It can be difficult to not feel overwhelmed, or learn to slow down, and untangle these thoughts. The past year has been so chaotic for a lot of us that our internal dialogue is often magnified with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. If you're looking for some ways to understand yours before it overwhelms you, here's how: