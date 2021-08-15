7 Shows Like 'Manifest' to Watch for More Bingeworthy Mysteries

The popular ABC series Manifest, about a flight that mysteriously lands five years after it took off, is currently all the rage — despite the fact that it’s been cancelled. Fans continue to rally together to save it somehow and talks are underway for a Season 4 renewal at Netflix or ABC, all while the series racks up new fans on Netflix. But what do we do in the meantime? What shows should you watch after you’ve finished all three seasons of Manifest? Thankfully there are plenty of great shows worth checking out that are in the same wheelhouse as Manifest, and maybe you can find something to take your mind off of all this uncertainty, even if it doesn’t fill the void completely.