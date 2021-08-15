Berger Montague Partners with Ricoh

RADNOR, PA — NRx Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: NRXP) recently announced its business update and second-quarter financial results. “NRx is pleased to report its first quarterly results as a publicly traded company. We have continued to make substantial progress as a company with the filing of an EUA request for ZYESAMI in the US on May 31st, and the filing and granting of an EUA in the Nation of Georgia, with first orders expected shortly. We are honored to have been selected by the Israeli Institute for Biological Research to develop and market the BriLife COVID vaccine. Finally, we are looking forward to restarting trials of our psychiatry drug, NRX-101, in the coming months,” said Prof Jonathan Javitt, MD, MPH, CEO and Chairman of NRx.