Exton, PA

Berger Montague Partners with Ricoh

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 7 days ago

EXTON, PA — Ricoh USA, Inc., recently announced its partnership with Berger Montague to accelerate and support the complex litigation law firm’s ongoing information management and digital transformation efforts. With Ricoh’s eDiscovery Managed Services, Ricoh Relativity and Ricoh Acumen, Berger Montague is streamlining its legal discovery processes, effectively mitigating risk, protecting sensitive data and proactively managing cost to best serve its clients’ expansive and extensive litigation needs. This cutting-edge agreement also enables Berger Montague’s co-counsel partners to benefit from Ricoh’s technology and expertise, competitive pricing, and top-quality service.

