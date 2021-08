With her sparkling red dress and thigh-high, heeled boots adding to her natural height, Nomi Braxton was easily one of the more eye-grabbing figures in the colorful crowd Saturday at Promenade Park.The drag queen from Findlay didn’t deny anyone photos with her during Toledo Pride’s Live at the Park celebrating the LGBTQ community. Her partner, Christian Brightwell, obligingly took many of the photos for other Pride attendees.“It’s amazing because we get to celebrate who we are,” Ms. Braxton said. “We get to celebrate diversity and get to walk around the streets and be who we want to be and not worry...