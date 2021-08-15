Cancel
Chicago Cubs: How have trade deadline acquisitions panned out so far?

By Payton Havermann
Cover picture for the articleWhile the reasons to continue tuning into the Chicago Cubs as the season rolls on are few and far between, for the first time in ages, the team’s minor league system is finally flush with young talent to keep tabs on. No doubt, the trade deadline was painful for fans to go through, but it’s hard to deny that Jed Hoyer and the front office did very well at the deadline.

