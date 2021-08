STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — NASA has reported an increased chance of an asteroid named Bennu hitting Earth by 2135. Scientists have previously reported the odds that Bennu — a 1,700-foot-wide (518 meter) boulder — striking Earth in 2200 was 1 in 2,700. Due to new findings, the odds have increased to 1 in 1,750 into the year 2300, according to The Associated Press.