The Los Angeles Dodgers have had their way with the New York Mets over the past several years and will look to finish off the three-game series sweep when they meet on Sunday Night Baseball. The Dodgers (71-46), who are in firm control of the first wild card spot, have won 20 of their last 24 meetings with New York. The Mets (59-57) continue to struggle. After leading the National League East Division for much of the season, New York has fallen off the pace and trails first-place Atlanta and Philadelphia by 1 1/2 games after Saturday's action.