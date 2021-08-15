Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Analysis: Cassidy at odds with delegation on infrastructure

By MELINDA DESLATTE
Register Citizen
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana could see a huge infusion of federal cash to chisel away at its multibillion-dollar backlog of road and bridge work under the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy helped to negotiate. But Cassidy's left selling the proposal to Louisiana's residents on his own, unable to win over his fellow Republican colleagues in the state's congressional delegation.

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Higgins
Person
Bill Cassidy
Person
Garret Graves
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Steve Scalise
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Senate Democrats#Ap#Americans#Republicans#Gop#U S House#Green New Deal#Baton Rouge#The News Star#Fox Business#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPOLITICO

Chamber backs moderate Dems threatening to buck Pelosi on infrastructure

CHAMBER SPENDS TO BOOST MODERATE DEMS: As the House prepares to return to Washington next week, setting up a showdown between Speaker Nancy Pelosi, liberals, and nine moderate Democrats over how to handle her party’s infrastructure and jobs plans, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is putting money behind the moderate lawmakers that are looking to quickly pass the Senate-passed, $1.2 trillion bipartisan bill and hit the brakes on a party-crafted $3.5 trillion social spending package.
Louisiana Statewgno.com

Sen. Bill Cassidy talks Louisiana’s stake in trillion-dollar infrastructure deal

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Next week, the U.S. House of Representatives is set to take up the trillion-dollar infrastructure deal approved by the Senate last week. “$17 billion, as an example, going to Army Corps of Engineers,” explained Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy. “And in that pot of money, $4.5 billion goes to restore coastlines in states that have been hit by natural disasters in the last 6 years. Whoa! that’s us! By the way, there’s a reason that it’s us.”
Louisiana StateL'Observateur

Senate passes Cassidy’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Building Roads, Bridges, Strengthening Coastal Resiliency in Louisiana

WASHINGTON – Today, the U.S. Senate passed the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act by a vote of 69-30. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) was one of the five lead Republican negotiators and a member of the bipartisan Group of 22 Senators for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which is the largest investment in infrastructure and coastal resiliency in the history of Louisiana.
Louisiana StateLivingston Parish News

OPINION | Bill Cassidy: Louisiana desperately needs an infrastructure boost from Congress

Editor's Note: This piece originally appeared in the Advocate. As I travel across Louisiana, nearly every community has desperate infrastructure needs. Congress is finally working, in a bipartisan way, to put forward a historic investment in our nation’s roads, bridges, waterways, and online infrastructure. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is the largest investment in infrastructure and coastal resiliency in the history of our state.
U.S. PoliticsMic

The future of the GOP isn't legislating. It's shitposting

It's hardly a groundbreaking proposition to say that after four years of Donald Trump in the White House, the Republican Party of 2021 is less an institution interested in actual legislating than it is a collection of loosely affiliated neo-fascists and enablers who have come to understand a fundamental truth of American politics in the 21st century: There are huge swaths of the country who couldn't care less about laws and Congress and "results." They want a sense of self-affirming superiority. They want mean-spirited partisan blood. They want, to put it plainly, politicians who shitpost.
Congress & Courtsnewsbrig.com

Vaxxed Sens. King, Wicker and Hickenlooper test positive for COVID

Three US senators announced they tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday despite all of them being vaccinated. Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) announced Thursday morning that despite taking precautions, including masks and social distancing, he tested positive for the virus and but praised the creators of the vaccines for preventing a potentially worse outcome.

Comments / 0

Community Policy