Man taken into custody after SWAT, police situation in Franklin

FRANKLIN — A man was taken into custody after an hours-long police and SWAT situation in Franklin Sunday.

Franklin Police Chief Brian Pacifico told News Center 7 that police were initially dispatched to respond to a domestic violence call around 9:30 a.m. on Maple Street.

The victim was was interviewed by a detective, and after the interviews it was determined the suspect would be faced with charges on domestic violence and felonious assault, according to Pacifico.

Pacifico identified the suspect as 49-year-old Steven Langdon, who lived at the residence.

Officers arrived to the home to make the arrest and knocked on the door, but Langdon would not comply, Pacifico said.

The victim told officers that Langdon was armed with a hand gun and a knife, so police set up a perimeter and the Warren County SWAT team was called to assist at the scene around 12:20 p.m.

After a couple of hours of negotiating, the SWAT team deployed tear gas into the home and Langdon surrendered to officers without incident.

Langdon was treated and released on scene by Franklin Fire & EMS due to his exposure to the gas deployed in the residence.

He was then transported to the Warren County Jail, held on no bond, pending his court date of August 17.

The Carlisle Police Department, Franklin Police Department, Springboro Police Department, and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office all assisted at the scene.

