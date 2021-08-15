Cancel
Ugoos AM7 TV Box S905x4 running full Android 11 - unboxing and first startup

svartling.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUgoos AM7 is a very powerful TV Media Box running full Android 11. It has the new and fast Amlogic S905x4 Quad core ARM Cortex-A55 CPU, 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. It also has a lot of ports, 3 USB 3.0, 1 USB C that also supports OTG, 1 USB 2.0, HDMI, SPDIF, TF Card, 1 Gigabit Ethernet port, Dual WIFI antennas that supports WiFi 6 MIMO. The Android Box is not certified so you can’t run Netflix in HD, no Prime or other services that need to be certified. But you can easily run Kodi, Plex, YouTube, SVT Play, TV4 Play and much much more. It has Google Play Store that makes it easy to install apps. The remote can be used with the launcher UI, but a mouse and keyboard works better. See my unboxing and first start of the AM7 box in the video below. More videos to come.

www.svartling.net

