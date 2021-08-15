Cancel
Miami-dade County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Far South Miami-Dade County by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 10:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Funnel clouds can touch down and produce waterspouts. Although typically weak and short lived, a landfalling waterspout can cause property damage and serious injury. Persons participating in outdoor activities should seek sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Open shelters found in parks, beaches, or golf courses offer no protection from the dangers of lightning. Target Area: Far South Miami-Dade County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Miami-Dade County through 445 PM EDT At 400 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a waterspout over Florida Bay, 11 miles west of Key Largo, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Waterspouts and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous waters. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mahogany Hammock. WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

