Roger Federer says surgery will give him ‘glimmer of hope’ of return to tour

The Guardian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoger Federer is going to miss the US Open and be sidelined for what he said will be “many months” because he needs a third operation on his right knee. The Swiss said the procedure will leave him with “a glimmer of hope” that he can return to competition. Federer...

www.theguardian.com

Tennis World Usa
Tennis World Usa

ROGER FEDERER MOVING WHEN ANNOUNCES THE NEW SURGERY

Roger Federer has announced through social networks that he will remain stationary for several months and that he will be forced into a new surgery. Roger will consequently be absent from the circuit for several months and the hopes of a return to the field to play are very low.
northwestgeorgianews.com

Roger Federer says return date still 'uncertain'

Roger Federer remains uncertain whether he'll compete in the U.S. Open later this month. The 20-time Grand Slam champion, who celebrated his 40th birthday on Sunday, withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics and this month's ATP events in Toronto and Cincinnati due to recurring knee issues. "I was on holiday. I...
The Independent
The Independent

Roger Federer facing ‘many months’ out after further knee surgery

Roger Federer has revealed he faces “many months” out of the game as he prepares to undergo further knee surgery.The 40-year-old, who missed the Tokyo Olympics with a knee injury after losing in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon said he had opted for another operation.“I’ll be on crutches for many weeks and also out of the game for many months,” he said in a video on Instagram on Sunday evening. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roger Federer...
Janesville Gazette

Roger Federer needs another knee surgery and will miss US Open

Roger Federer said Sunday that he will undergo additional surgery on his troublesome right knee, leaving him unable to compete at the US Open this year. Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are tied for the most career men’s Grand Slam singles titles at 20 each following Djokovic’s sweep of the first three Grand Slam events this year.
Boston Globe

Roger Federer’s career in peril as more surgery awaits

Roger Federer delivered a sobering announcement about his future Sunday, saying that he will undergo another right knee surgery that will put him “on crutches for many weeks and out of the game for many months,” a decision that takes him out of the upcoming US Open and threatens his participation in the 2022 Australian Open. He said a procedure will leave him with “a glimmer of hope” that he can return to competition. Federer announced the news via Instagram. “I’ve been doing a lot of checks with the doctors, as well, on my knee, getting all the information as I hurt myself further during the grass-court season and Wimbledon,” Federer said. “Unfortunately they told me for the medium- to long-term, to feel better, I will need surgery, so I decided to do it. I will be on crutches for many weeks and then also out of the game for many months.” The 40-year-old Federer, who has 20 Grand Slam singles titles to share the men’s record with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, acknowledged there was a chance his playing career could be over, but he said he would rehab the knee with the goal of making another comeback. “I want to be healthy. I want to be running around later, as well, again, and I want to give myself a glimmer of hope, also, to return to the tour in some shape or form,” Federer said. “I am realistic, don’t get me wrong. I know how difficult it is at this age right now to do another surgery and try it.” Federer missed more than a year of action after first having his knee repaired shortly after the 2020 Australian Open in February of that year. He had a follow-up procedure that June. He returned to Grand Slam action at the French Open in late May and then pulled out of the tournament after three victories. His most recent match was a loss at the Wimbledon quarterfinals last month, and he cited the knee injury in withdrawing from the Tokyo Olympics. The season’s last Grand Slam tournament, the US Open, starts Aug. 30 in New York. Nadal is dealing with a foot injury, and Djokovic pulled out of tune-up tournaments, saying he needed to rest and recuperate following the Olympics, where he failed to win a medal.
chatsports.com

Roger Federer Faces Knee Surgery, Putting His Future in Doubt

There will be no U.S. Open for Roger Federer this year, and after his announcement on Sunday that he will have yet another knee operation, it is time to question whether he will play tennis on tour again. For now, Federer, one of the greatest athletes of this or any...
Tennis World Usa
Tennis World Usa

'Roger Federer is going to try', says top journalist

Roger Federer lost in the Wimbledon quarter-finals, but he proved to himself that he is still capable of playing at the highest level possible. "Up to a point, it's good to see that the work I put in paid off [and] that I can play at this level to the best of five sets," Federer said.

