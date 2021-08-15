Roger Federer says surgery will give him ‘glimmer of hope’ of return to tour

Roger Federer delivered a sobering announcement about his future Sunday, saying that he will undergo another right knee surgery that will put him “on crutches for many weeks and out of the game for many months,” a decision that takes him out of the upcoming US Open and threatens his participation in the 2022 Australian Open. He said a procedure will leave him with “a glimmer of hope” that he can return to competition. Federer announced the news via Instagram. “I’ve been doing a lot of checks with the doctors, as well, on my knee, getting all the information as I hurt myself further during the grass-court season and Wimbledon,” Federer said. “Unfortunately they told me for the medium- to long-term, to feel better, I will need surgery, so I decided to do it. I will be on crutches for many weeks and then also out of the game for many months.” The 40-year-old Federer, who has 20 Grand Slam singles titles to share the men’s record with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, acknowledged there was a chance his playing career could be over, but he said he would rehab the knee with the goal of making another comeback. “I want to be healthy. I want to be running around later, as well, again, and I want to give myself a glimmer of hope, also, to return to the tour in some shape or form,” Federer said. “I am realistic, don’t get me wrong. I know how difficult it is at this age right now to do another surgery and try it.” Federer missed more than a year of action after first having his knee repaired shortly after the 2020 Australian Open in February of that year. He had a follow-up procedure that June. He returned to Grand Slam action at the French Open in late May and then pulled out of the tournament after three victories. His most recent match was a loss at the Wimbledon quarterfinals last month, and he cited the knee injury in withdrawing from the Tokyo Olympics. The season’s last Grand Slam tournament, the US Open, starts Aug. 30 in New York. Nadal is dealing with a foot injury, and Djokovic pulled out of tune-up tournaments, saying he needed to rest and recuperate following the Olympics, where he failed to win a medal.