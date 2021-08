Duane "Dewey" Van Valkenburg of Jewell certainly knows how to make an entrance. Van Valkenburg arrived at SKLD Defiance on Sunday afternoon in a U.S. Navy uniform, similar to the one he wore when he served in the Korean War, while driving a 1951 Ford. The reason for the uniform and car, was to recreate his first date with his wife, Valetta, a resident of SKLD Defiance.