How Can Small Businesses Stay Safe from Increasing Security Threats?

Enter the drone. Today, off-the-shelf commercial drone technology poses a significant threat to governments, corporations and the public. While the positive use cases for deploying commercial drones are many, like all technologies, drones have a dark side that security professionals must prepare for. If history is any judge, the trend toward using drones for clandestine surveillance, espionage, and armed attacks has already been proven. Human nature being what it is, as commercial and recreational drone sales accelerate, it is only sensible to expect history to repeat itself. When the inevitable happens, government agencies and commercial businesses will turn to the physical security integrators for solutions, not the IT staff and their integrator partners. Will you be ready for an opportunity that is squarely in the sweet spot of physical security professionals to address?