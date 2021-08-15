Upcoming New And Returning HGTV Shows, Including Home Town And Windy City Rehab

If you've come to this article of your own accord, there's no need to beat around the bush: You. Love. Real. Estate! Looking at new homes, watching grand old homes get a redesign, and seeing just how houses that have been torn down to the studs can be rebuilt so that new owners get to enjoy them is a favorite pastime of yours. And, you will probably know that you are far from alone in that regard. The many design stars and home renovation experts on HGTV are some of the biggest names in television, with series like Home Town, Windy City Rehab, Celebrity IOU, and Good Bones drawing in millions upon millions of viewers with each new episode.