Wyndham Championship update: Kevin Kisner wins on second playoff hole at Sedgefield Country Club
GREENSBORO — A recap of the final round of the Wyndham Championship on Sunday. Kevin Kisner made a 3-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole, No. 18, to best five others in a six-man playoff for the Wyndham Championship title at Sedgefield Country Club. Adam Scott was in position to win with a birdie attempt from about 5 feet on the first playoff hole, also No. 18, but missed. Kisner shot a 66 to get into the playoff after third-round leader Russell Henley faltered on the back nine.greensboro.com
