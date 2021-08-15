Wyndham Championship update: Kevin Kisner wins on second playoff hole at Sedgefield Country Club

There’s a tendency to digest the spectacle of professional golf not for what it is but for what it means. Fans, media, even players are prone to this perspective, and the why is understandable. With so many events on the calendar—50 in this superseason—it’s somewhat irrational to think that each round in each event, in a vacuum, matters. So to make it matter we view it through a broader prism for added significance. This is especially true in a Ryder Cup season, in which every good performance by an American or European is correlated to the biennial match.