Florida State football threw on pads for the first time today in day three of fall practice. It was just shoulder pads, but Mike Norvell was pleased with his players’ intensity when he talked to the media after practice. “I thought it was a good day. First day in uppers, being able to get the shoulder pads on. Guys had good intensity. Just trying to teach some of the new guys in the second practice of the expectation of how we practice.”