Triston McKenzie falls just short of perfect game as Indians trounce Tigers, 11-0

By Evan Woodbery
MLive.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT -- Miguel Cabrera didn’t make history this weekend, but the series finale almost brought a feat just as incredible as 500 home runs. Cleveland starting pitcher Triston McKenzie fell four outs shy of one of baseball’s most elusive accomplishments -- a perfect game -- as the Indians beat the Detroit Tigers 11-0 Sunday afternoon at Comerica Park.

