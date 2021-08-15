Chicago Bears: Recapping the win over the Dolphins and more

On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike and Ian are back to talk about all the hot topics in the world of the Miami Dolphins. First, they break down what took place in the joint practice with the Chicago Bears on Wednesday afternoon. Who looked good, who struggled, and what really stood out on Wednesday. They then talk about what are a few key things to look for this upcoming Saturday with the Dolphins’ first preseason game against the Bears. As well as what are the big position battles that are heating up now that we are a few weeks into training camp. Plus, they give their thoughts on the offensive line heading into the first preseason game. They give away another piece of artwork, talk about the military contest, and we hear Ian’s thoughts on the Xavien Howard contract resolution. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.