Jared Polis is wrong when it comes to masks in schools
At a news conference Thursday, Jared Polis basically said all the right things about the importance of making sure we keep schools open this year for kids. He cited the benefits of wearing masks in schools, also of weekly rapid testing, which the government would make available, and, of course, the need for all those in schools who are eligible for vaccines — students 12 and older, teachers, staff — to get vaccinated.rockydailynews.com
