Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Jared Polis is wrong when it comes to masks in schools

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 7 days ago

At a news conference Thursday, Jared Polis basically said all the right things about the importance of making sure we keep schools open this year for kids. He cited the benefits of wearing masks in schools, also of weekly rapid testing, which the government would make available, and, of course, the need for all those in schools who are eligible for vaccines — students 12 and older, teachers, staff — to get vaccinated.

rockydailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Children
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Colorado StateLongmont Daily Times-Call

Gov. Jared Polis wants to pay Colorado students to get regularly tested for COVID-19

Colorado K-12 students might soon have a little more incentive to get tested regularly for COVID-19. Gov. Jared Polis told Denver7 the state is working on a plan to pay students a cash incentive if they participate in surveillance testing. The goal is to regularly test asymptomatic students for COVID-19, in hopes of reducing the spread of the virus in schools. Polis said surveillance testing would be one piece of a plan to keep schools safe and open.
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Gov. Jared Polis Urges State Board Of Health To Require Vaccine For All Working With Vulnerable Populations

DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis is urging the state board of health to require the COVID-19 vaccine for staff working with vulnerable populations and places where people receive essential medical care. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) “After much consideration and conversations with both senior living industry leaders, patient advocates, and leaders in healthcare, I am writing today to ask that you engage in expedited rulemaking to require the vaccine for all personnel working directly with our vulnerable populations, personnel working in facilities with medically vulnerable populations, and personnel in the settings...
Denver, COsentinelcolorado.com

No mask mandate, Gov. Polis pitches school COVID-19 testing program

DENVER | Colorado officials are encouraging all K-12 schools across the state to participate in a new free COVID-19 testing program the state is offering to keep the transmission of the virus low during the new school year. Gov. Jared Polis announced the program at a Thursday news conference, where...
Des Moines, IAtheperrynews.com

Reynolds lashes out against mask mandates in schools

DES MOINES, Iowa — “I have had enough,” Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday as she lashed out at U.S. President Joe Biden in defense of Iowa’s law prohibiting mask mandates by school districts and local governments. On Wednesday Biden directed the U.S. Secretary of Education to “use all of...
tucson.com

Tim Steller's opinion: Rebellious schools are right, Ducey's wrong, on mask mandates

Family business brought me to a Tucson high school this week. Everybody was masked. Every teacher, every student, every staff member. That’s good — it’s what the American of Academy of Pediatrics recommends, what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest and what officials in some hard-hit states are wishing for as they face resurgences of COVID-19.
Gazette

Despite calls from experts, Polis not requiring masks for schools

Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday stuck to a hands-off approach to mandating masks and other COVID-19 mitigation measures in schools, despite calls from members of the health care community. Before Polis spoke to reporters Thursday morning, a group of 19 Colorado health care organizations released a statement calling on residents...
Sandy, UTkslnewsradio.com

Some teachers will still wear masks when school starts

SANDY, Utah — Students will not be required to wear masks when school starts Monday, but many teachers across Utah say they will when they step into the classroom. A teacher with the Canyons School District who wished to remain anonymous said she wants to keep her students safe by wearing a mask. However, her reason is far more personal.
ktoo.org

Masks will be required inside Juneau schools when classes begin next week

With less than a week before the first day of school — the Juneau Board of Education is mandating masks for everyone inside school district buildings. The board voted unanimously on Tuesday, but not before more than a dozen parents, teachers and community members voiced their opinions over Zoom. Board...
Gazette

Polis writes school superintendents 'to implore' masking

Gov. Jared Polis implored Colorado schools to fight COVID-19 with "mask wearing, especially for the unvaccinated," in a letter sent to superintendents released Wednesday. The letter doesn't issue a mandate, which the governor has avoided since public health orders designed to fight the virus expired this spring. But Polis has ramped up rhetoric that the state might step in if districts don't institute health measures and their in-person learning is disrupted.
Huron Daily Tribune

Omaha Public Schools to require masks when classes start

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s largest public school district will require students to wear masks indoors when they return to classrooms next week. The Omaha Public Schools board voted 8-1 Monday to require all people to wear masks indoors at school, effective Tuesday. The resolution made note of recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending universal masking for all teachers staff, students and visitors to K-12 schools in an effort to fight the growing spread of COVID-19 cases, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
southernillinoisnow.com

Odin School to require students and staff to mask up when indoors

The Odin School Board Monday night updated their Return to School plan to require students and staff to wear masks while inside the building. Superintendent Kimberly Briggs joined other area superintendents in expressing the frustration of being given control to determine their own COVID-19 mitigations only to have the Governor take it way two weeks later and mandate the masks. But she told the board she didn’t think they had a choice but to follow the mandate.
KRON4

First day for San Ramon Valley schools comes with mask controversy

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — Schools in the San Ramon Valley Unified School District are opening in-person for the first day of class on Tuesday, but the return comes with some controversy. California is requiring public schools to enforce mask-wearing while inside school buildings for students and staff. When outdoors,...
Yorktown, VAWAVY News 10

Masks optional when York County Schools return this fall

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — After a fiery three-hour-long special school board meeting on August 4, the York County School Board voted to begin the school year with masks being optional for all staff and students inside school buildings. At last Wednesday’s special meeting, Superintendent Victor D. Shandor, Ed.D., made the...
WLOS.com

Masks required when school resumes in McDowell County

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — Another school district in the mountains has reversed course on its mask policy. On Monday night, the McDowell County Board of Education voted to require all students and staff to mask up when kids return to class Monday. District leaders said the decision was unanimous because...
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

‘Love Thy Neighbor’: Gov. Jared Polis Quotes From The Bible In Effort To Convince More Coloradans To Get Vaccinated

DENVER (CBS4) – There are currently 504 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Colorado, and Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday renewed his plea for more residents to get fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to slow the spread. In a dramatic moment during a morning news conference, he quoted a Bible verse. He used well-known language from the Gospel of Matthew to emphasize that getting the vaccine isn’t just about personal protection. “It’s also about more than individual choice. It’s about our responsibility to one other. Because if you’re unvaccinated you may think you’ll get light symptoms … but it’s also about those you...

Comments / 0

Community Policy