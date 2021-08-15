Speaking of Nature: The 40-foot rule

Residents of the Bay State will understand that there is a certain responsibility for each of us to make a pilgrimage to the Cape and Islands on a somewhat frequent basis. My schedule for these visits is approximately every two years and I’ve done a fairly good job of living up to that goal. In 2014, I spent two weeks seeking out the wildlife of Martha’s Vineyard. In 2018 and 2020 it was the birds and mammals of Barnstable and Mashpee that fell into the crosshairs of my camera. This year I have returned to Martha’s Vineyard.