How Kristen Bell Applies Her Mental Health Mantra When Parenting Daughters Lincoln and Delta

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Kristen Bell "Waits for the Stink" Before Bathing Kids. When it comes to sharing her mental health journey, Kristen Bell is an open door. The Frozen actress recently discussed the many ways she manages her anxiety and depression, whether it creeps up when she's at home with her family or busy with work and other projects. In a new interview with CNBC on Saturday, Aug. 14, the 41-year-old star explained that she doesn't let her mental struggles build up.

