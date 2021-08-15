Watchmakers Go Bold With Bright, Colorful Timepieces

1. Hublot

Limited to 250 pieces, the 42mm Big Bang Unico Yellow Magic by Hublot, a brand Jay-Z wears, is crafted in polished yellow ceramic with a matte-black skeleton dial; $26,200, at Hublot , New York City and Beverly Hills

2. Chanel

A neon pink quilted leather strap adorns the Code Coco Electro watch in steel with black coating (Margot Robbie is a brand ambassador); $6,750, at Chanel Fine Jewelry , New York City and Beverly Hills

3. Chronoswiss

A guillochéd dial is heat-treated to achieve its bright-pink hue on the 41mm Flying Regulator Open Gear Pink Panther, limited to just 50 pieces. Hours, minutes and seconds are displayed as three separate sub-dials in the black DLC-coated steel case ; $10,200, at Feldmar Watch Co. , Los Angeles

4. H. Moser

A Blue Lagoon fumé dial is offset with anthracite indices in a 42.8mm steel case on the Pioneer Centre Seconds MEGA Cool. The automatic watch comes with a bracelet and two straps, including a matching blue textile style ; $15,300, at Westime Sunset , West Hollywood, and Cellini Jewelers , New York City

5. Chopard

Sharon Stone wears Chopard, which makes the 36mm diamond-encrusted Imperiale Joaillerie with rose-gold case, mother-of-pearl dial and matching green strap ; $43,600, at Chopard , New York City and Costa Mesa

6. Rolex

Turquoise enamel is hand-applied on the diamond-embellished dial of the Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 36, housed in a 36mm white-gold case and bezel adorned with 306 diamonds on a turquoise strap; price upon request, at Tourneau , New York, and Rolex at Gearys , Beverly Hills

7. Ressence

In a 42mm titanium case, hours, minutes and seconds orbit each other on a single plane in the Ressence Type 1 Slim Red, which will only be produced in this hue in 2021 ; $20,600, at Feldmar Watch Company , Los Angeles, and Cellini Jewelers , New York

