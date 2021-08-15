Cancel
Will central bank digital currencies dethrone the dollar?

By David Laguerre
 7 days ago

This week marks the 50th anniversary of “the weekend that changed the world”, when the US president Richard Nixon suspended the dollar’s convertibility into gold at a fixed price and rang down the curtain on the Bretton Woods international monetary system. The subsequent half-century brought many surprises. From a monetary standpoint, one of the greatest was the dollar’s continued dominance as a vehicle for cross-border transactions.

As disasters mount, central banks gird against threat of climate change

This story was originally published by Yale Environment 360 and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Climate change is rattling the world’s central bankers. With unprecedented heat and wildfires in the American West and southern Europe, and record floods racing through German towns and Chinese megacities in recent weeks, fears are growing among regulators of a coming cascade of climate-induced economic blows potentially more far-reaching and intractable than the financial crash just over a decade ago.
China issues 25 bln yuan of central bank bills in Hong Kong

BEIJING, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- The People's Bank of China (PBOC) issued 25 billion yuan (about 3.85 billion U.S. dollars) worth of central bank bills in Hong Kong on Friday. Of the total, 10 billion yuan worth of central bank bills will mature in three months, and another 15 billion yuan will mature in one year, with respective interest rates of 2.6 percent and 2.75 percent, according to the PBOC.
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken on firm dollar, rupiah leads fall

* S.Korean stocks hit lowest since March-end * Philippine stocks up for 5th day * Singapore rises nearly 1%, to ease border curbs By Arundhati Dutta Aug 20 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies weakened on Friday, with Indonesia's rupiah falling the most, as the U.S. dollar stayed firm while Singapore stocks rose on the country's plans to ease some COVID-19 border curbs. The greenback was little changed from a nine-month high touched in the previous session on fears that the Delta coronavirus variant could delay global economic recovery and prospects of an early stimulus tapering by the Federal Reserve. "For now, we see this as near-term narrative. Central banks are not u-turning on their tightening trajectory just yet," analysts at OCBC wrote in a note. The Indonesian rupiah fell as much as 0.5%, as data showed the country's current account deficit widened in the second quarter to 0.8% of its gross domestic product. Singapore stocks rose as much as 0.9% after the country's aviation regulator said it would allow quarantine-free entry from next month to travellers from certain nations. The South Korean won fell to an 11-month low, after having weakened in eight of the last nine sessions. "The authorities have put this down to short-term demand supply imbalances, potentially necessitating BoK (Bank of Korea) intervention to smooth excess volatility," Mizuho Bank analysts wrote in a note. South Korea's stock benchmark hit its lowest since March-end, and was headed for its worst weekly decline in nearly seven months. The country has extended social distancing curbs for two weeks to ward off a surge in coronavirus cases. In the Philippines, the stock benchmark extended gains to a fifth day and the peso strengthened after President Rodrigo Duterte approved the easing of COVID-19 curbs in the capital region. Malaysian stocks edged higher. The country's king is expected to announce the appointment of a new prime minister following a meeting with other royal rulers later in the day. Investors are also looking out for China's benchmark lending rate decision later on Friday. A Reuters survey expects no changes for the 16th straight month. "Although signs of slowing economic recovery have fuelled the calls to cut rates, the lending rate is expected to remain unchanged, with some injection of liquidity into the financial system this week through its medium-term loans," Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG. HIGHLIGHTS: **Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 1.3 basis points at 6.339% **Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is up 0.4 basis points at 1.384% **Thailand's 3-year benchmark yield is up 0.5 basis points at 0.49%​​ Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0405 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD % % Japan -0.02 -5.92 <.N2 -0.81 -1.40 25> China.
Brazil’s central bank president endorses crypto regulation

Speaking at an online event organized by the Council of the Americas, Roberto Campos Neto, president of the Central Bank of Brazil, shared his views on transparent payments networks, the country’s central bank digital currency project and crypto regulation. Campos Neto has been a staunch advocate of the cryptocurrency space...
Bank of Thailand to Test Retail Digital Currency

After studying possible implications, the central bank of Thailand has prepared guidelines for the development and testing of a retail digital currency that it wants to issue. The regulator announced it’s planning to begin trials in the first half of next year. Central Bank of Thailand to Pilot CBDC in...
Monetary Authority of Singapore builds a Bitcoin inspired currency

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has announced it is planning to change how money moves across borders using Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC) inspired by Bitcoin. According to Forbes, the experiment, done in partnership with a consortium of central banks, called the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), could reduce...
Central Banks Are Now In The Endgame

Central bankers were handed the Midas curse half a century ago. Midas turned everything that he touched into gold– even his own food. Exactly 50 years ago (15 Aug, 1971) central bankers were handed a much worse curse by Nixon. But instead of turning everything into gold, their curse was to turn all real assets, including gold, into worthless paper, creating the perfect setup for this central bank endgame.
Dollar, Safe-Haven Currencies Up Over Fading Recovery Optimism

Investing.com – The dollar was up on Tuesday morning in Asia. Disappointing economic data from China, the continuous spread of COVID-19's Delta variant, and political tension in Afghanistan all served to curb the market’s risk appetite, giving the safe-haven U.S. currency a boost. The U.S. Dollar Index that tracks the...
Exchange Bank Of Canada Achieves Access To Federal Reserve US Dollar Currency Services Program To Facilitate Global Banknotes

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Currency Exchange International, Corp. (TSX:CXI) (OTCBB:CURN), a full service foreign exchange technology and services provider, is pleased to announce its wholly-owned subsidiary Exchange Bank of Canada (EBC) has been approved to participate in the Federal Reserve's Foreign Bank International Cash Services (FBICS) program. Through the FBICS program, EBC will receive access to the Federal Reserve's International Cash Services (ICS) program.
The Fed Has a Chance to Boost Equality With Digital Currency

On Aug. 15, the U.S. marked the 50th anniversary of the birth of fiat currency, or a currency that depends on faith in the Federal Reserve and not in the gold standard. Like most 50th anniversaries, this one shows the celebrant worse for wear. The “almighty dollar” is facing a...
Walmart Seeks Digital Currency and Cryptocurrency Product Lead

Walmart, one of the world’s largest retailers, is looking for a product lead for its digital currency and cryptocurrency division, according to a recent job posting. Walmart appears to be getting into the blockchain and cryptocurrency space, with a newly posted opening for a ‘Digital Currency and Cryptocurrency Product Lead’ listed on its career page. The major retail chain is looking for someone responsible for developing its digital currency strategy and product roadmap.
Ranking the Currencies That Could Unseat the Dollar

After World War II, the U.S. had used its leverage as the last advanced economy standing to make the dollar the foundation of a global system of exchange rates. The postwar dollar was backed by huge gold reserves built up in part through American sales of munitions to Europe during the war. The system, known as Bretton Woods for the New Hampshire site of its enactment, played a key role in the reconstruction of devastated economies in Europe and Japan.
Could Circle Create a U.S.-backed digital Currency

Ridgewood NJ, Circle has announced its intention to become a fully regulated bank. Its aim is to become a narrow bank that places all deposits on reserve at the central bank. If this were achieved, USDC would become a cryptocurrency fully backed by the Federal Reserve. Circle would profit off the interest that the Fed pays on bank reserves. Previous attempts by other companies to do narrow banking in the US have failed as the Fed doesn’t like the idea. Circle has yet to initiate the process of applying to be a bank.
Circle USDC Begins Paperwork To Become Digital Currency Bank

Circle announced that it has started the paperwork to become approved as a federally chartered digital currency bank. This news comes after seeking a merger with Concord Acquisition Corp on Aug 09. According to the official blog, the USDC stable coin issuer has its eyes set on a full-reserve national commercial bank. It will ensure compliance with regulations of the Federal Reserve, U.S. Treasury, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).
CoinDCX raises $90M to become India’s first digital currency unicorn

India now has its first digital currency unicorn, and it’s CoinDCX. The exchange has raised $90 million in its latest fundraising round that was led by one of the co-founders of Facebook. It intends to use the funds to grow its customer base and launch new products as it continues to compete with WazirX, the other major exchange in the country.
How China’s Digital Currency Could Challenge the Almighty Dollar

Every morning, Mei Yi waves goodbye to his wife and 3-year-old son and sets off for his finance job in central Beijing, riding into town by public bike share. Like most urban Chinese, the 37-year-old has long abandoned cash and instead pays for his commute—and a lunchtime bite from a convenience store in his office building—with a flash of a QR code on his smartphone screen.

