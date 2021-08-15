Special Weather Statement issued for Ellsworth, McPherson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 14:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ellsworth; McPherson; Saline A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern McPherson, southeastern Ellsworth and Saline Counties through 330 PM CDT At 300 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Salina and a second storm 5 miles south of Brookville, these storms are nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Salina, Lindsborg, Marquette, Assaria, Brookville, Smolan, Falun, Bridgeport, Kanopolis Lake, Salina Airport, Kanopolis State Park and Kipp. This includes the following highways Interstate 135 between Mile Markers 77 and 95. Interstate 70 between Mile Markers 240 and 256. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH