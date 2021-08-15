Cancel
‘River Dave’, 81, says he won’t return to hermit lifestyle

By David Laguerre
uticaphoenix.net
 7 days ago

David Lidstone, known locally as ‘River Dave’, lived an off-the-grid life for three decades until last week when his cabin burned down. On 15 July, Lidstone was jailed on a civil contempt sanction and was told he would be released if he agreed to leave the cabin, following a property dispute that started in 2016. The landowner, 86-year-old Leonard Giles, wanted Lidstone to leave the property. A fire destroyed Lidstone’s cabin hours after he defended himself during a court hearing last Wednesday. Nevertheless, Lidstone says he is not grieving the loss of his life in isolation.

www.uticaphoenix.net

Societydailynewsen.com

River Dave doesn't believe he can return to being a hermit

David Lidstone stated that he doesn't see how he can return to being a hermit again because society won't allow it. Lidstone, 81, said even if he could rebuild his cabin, which burned down last week, "I would have people coming every weekend, so I just can't get out of society anymore. I have kept too much of my life secret and I've developed relationships that continue to grow.

