Nobody in professional golf is quite as associated with the Wyndham Championship as Webb Simpson. Not only was he born and raised near Greensboro, N.C., in nearby Raleigh, and not only did he go to college at nearby Wake Forest, and not only does he live in nearby Charlotte, but the tournament itself has played an integral role in his career. This is where he won his first PGA Tour title in 2011, and on Wednesday morning he spoke about the emotional moment when his late father presented him the trophy on the 18th green. This event has been so important to him, in fact, that he and his wife named their third daughter Wyndham.