Luxury watch sales surge as Britons go on spending spree

By David Laguerre
uticaphoenix.net
 7 days ago

The UK’s biggest seller of Rolex and Omega watches said sales had surged as Britons splashed lockdown savings on luxury watches and jewellery, including wedding and engagement rings. Watches of Switzerland’s UK sales rose 43% compared with the pre-pandemic levels in the 13 weeks to 1 August, as the company...

