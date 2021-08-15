Cancel
Prince Andrew cannot ignore US court case, says accuser’s lawyer

By David Laguerre
uticaphoenix.net
 7 days ago

David Boies, the lawyer representing an American woman who alleges that Prince Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was 17, said on Tuesday the royal would not be able to ‘ignore the courts’ after she filed a civil case against him in the US. The prince has repeatedly denied the allegations in the lawsuit, brought by one of the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime accusers, Virginia Giuffre. Boies said his team tried to open settlement talks with Andrew’s lawyers but they were ignored.

