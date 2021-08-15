Cancel
Concord, NH

White Park pond will have to be dredged to stop lillies from suffocating it

Concord Monitor
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the battle against the water lilies overwhelming the pond in Concord’s White Park, it’s time to bring out the big guns. Or, in this case, the big diggers. “The recommendation … based on it being a shallow pond, obviously very good for the lotus plant to grow, is to dredge the area that we need to get everything cleaned up,” said Parks and Recreation Director David Gill. “We sprayed three years ago but it’s continuing to take over the pond. It’s just exploding,”

