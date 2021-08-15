Cancel
Environment

The Global Plastics Crisis: Causes, Consequences, and Solutions

 7 days ago

Plastic has been found just about everywhere on Earth, including the deepest trench in the ocean, the highest mountain, and even in our own bodies. There are many stakeholders involved in addressing the plastic crisis, and the one thing they all agree is that this problem must be solved. Learn about the complexity of this issue, the need for multi-faceted solutions, and the role everyone has to play in addressing the problem.

