ELIZABETHTON - Leslie Thomas “Les” Head, 74, Elizabethton, passed away at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. He was born in Elizabethton to the late John R. & Hattie Hill Head. Leslie attended Hampton High School. Everyone that knew Les knew he was a wheeler-dealer in cars. Les loved cars and camping. He was of the Baptist Faith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Gene Head, Hannah Carter, Viola Morgan, Ernest Head and Ella Mae Jackson.