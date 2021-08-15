Carmelo Anthony Speaks On Coming Off The Bench For The Lakers
Carmelo Anthony is now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers and fans could not be any happier. Throughout his career, fans were begging for Melo to link up with LeBron James and now it's finally going to happen. The Lakers are loaded with talent this year and while the team has a high average age, there is no doubt that these players have all of the experience in the world when it comes to winning basketball games.www.hotnewhiphop.com
Comments / 0