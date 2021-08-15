Tennis star Naomi Osaka says she will donate prize money to Haitian earthquake relief efforts
Naomi Osaka is raising awareness around the devastation in Haiti following a recent 7.2-magnitude earthquake. The tennis star has pledged to donate any prize earnings from this week's Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati to support earthquake relief efforts in the Caribbean island country. Haiti declared a one-month state of emergency in response to an earthquake that struck near Haiti Saturday morning, which has left over 700 people dead and over 2,800 injured according to CNN.www.wesh.com
