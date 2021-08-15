Happy Bee Day: Honey Pot the Wax Spot turns 1

Amanda M. Usher | The Valdosta Daily Times Staff at Honey Pot the Wax Spot provides full-body waxing services, makeup applications and spray tanning services.

VALDOSTA – Honey Pot the Wax Spot came buzzing into town last year, and now, it is celebrating its first anniversary this weekend.

Owned by Stacie Pridgen, Honey Pot opened at Baytree Road on Aug. 15, 2020, National Honeybee Day.

Pridgen is a Valdosta native who spent years seeking natural waxing options for sensitive skin before opening her company.

She said she was ecstatic and proud of both herself and her staff to be able to make it through her first year of business.

“Starting a business during a pandemic is a huge risk, so having that community support to back us up … that’s a big deal for me,” Pridgen said.

Honey Pot is often called upon to sponsor events and help with community efforts.

There are seven total estheticians employed at the wax spot with an eighth being added soon.

Heidy White, store manager, has been with Honey Pot since its inception, when she got hired as a receptionist.

“I love it,” she said. “Everybody I work with, we are such a family. I love all my customers. They are all so sweet.”

As someone who directly interacts with customers, White said Honey Pot strives to make them feel like they’re family members along with the staff.

She said the business serves multiple returning customers.

In its first year, Honey Pot has hosted 26 events, sponsored 36 organizations, participated in 20 community events, partnered with 23 fair trade companies and international philanthropies and was voted best waxing and new business, according to the company.

A selling point for Honey Pot is its speed waxing, Pridgen said. She gave the example of a busy mom stopping by her store for a 10-minute waxing between errands.

Speed waxing is helpful for people who do not have much time to shave, she said.

“The convenience of time on your side makes it a lot better,” she said.

Services at Honey Pot include full-body waxing, makeup applications and spray tanning.

Walk-in service is available.

Bridal and wedding party services are available.

White and Pridgen said a popular package offered is the unlimited Brazilian package, which allows a customer to get unlimited Brazilian waxing per month along with other incentives.

With a business that primarily focuses on honey, Pridgen said it’s essential to “save the bees.”

“They’re precious creatures that allow us to do what we do the best way that we know,” she said. “ … Because we use so much of the honey wax, we want to give back to them.”

Ten percent of profits benefit Save the Bees and beekeepers.

“We try to give back to people that are bigger than us, things that matter more than us,” Pridgen said.

Honey Pot’s reception area features products that are bee-centric.

Some products on display are from Pacha Soap Company, Bushbalm and Flaunt Body.

Pridgen said Pacha gives funding toward beekeeping while Flaunt Body promotes human trafficking awareness.

Another focus of Honey Pot staff is women empowerment through its the Bless the Bee project. Bless the Bee is a program set up to recognize women in business through nominations.

In observance of its one year anniversary, Honey Pot offered giveaways and free services Thursday. There were games and refreshments, Pridgen said.

A future goal is to expand into a Honey Pot skin care product line.

More information: honeypotthewaxspot.com/, (229) 262-1242 and 1595 Baytree Road.