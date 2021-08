Dominic Raab was reportedly advised by No 10 officials to return from his holiday on 13 August as the Afghanistan situation deteriorated but stayed for a further two days after Boris Johnson’s approval.The claim comes after calls for the foreign secretary to resign for failing to make a call to his Afghan counterpart over the evacuation of interpreters while he was on the Greek island of Crete.A government official told The Sunday Times that Mr Raab was “told to come back” on Friday 13 August, the day the prime minister held the first emergency Cobra meeting on the crisis...