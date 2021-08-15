‘Levelling up’ cost will be close to £2tn price of German reunification, says think tank

In recent years, leading British politicians, security analysts, and heads of government have come to recognize the considerable shifts in the nature and global distribution of power with critical implications for the United Kingdom’s security and long-term prosperity. Since 2016, a wide range of policy documents, speeches, and Parliamentary debates, have attempted to define and delineate the role which post-Brexit “global Britain” was to play in a changing security environment. This was prompted in no small measure by the ‘declinist’ narrative, which has come to dominate the conventional political narratives of highly developed Western societies confronted with the rapid rise and economic influence of China and its increasing dominance of global markets, shipping routes, supply chains, and military capabilities.
