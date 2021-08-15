Cancel
‘Levelling up’ cost will be close to £2tn price of German reunification, says think tank

By Charles Hymas,
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoris Johnson's plan to "level up" the UK will require a similar scale of funding to the near £2 trillion spent on reunifying Germany after the fall of the Berlin Wall, a think tank has calculated. Centre for Cities said the schemes proposed so far by the Government were a...

