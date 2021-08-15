‘Levelling up’ cost will be close to £2tn price of German reunification, says think tank

When Kwasi Kwarteng has finished his time as business secretary I suggest that he doesn’t try his hand as a secondhand car salesman – or even selling heat pumps for that matter. “I don’t think actually that heat pumps are that much worse than boilers. All I am saying is that they could be improved with a bit of investment,” was his verdict when asked by the Telegraph about the government’s commitment to have 600,000 of them installed every year in UK homes by the end of this decade. I can see him on the forecourt now: “Why not have a look at that Morris Marina over there? It’s not that much worse than the Allegro. Patch up the holes and you’ll have a half-decent motor there.”