Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Arizona: More than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, 3rd day in row

By Associated Press
Posted by 
KGUN 9 On Your Side
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TlRGX_0bSURb5g00

Arizona health officials on Sunday reported more than 3,000 additional COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day.

The state's coronavirus dashboard reported 3,052 additional cases and two more deaths, increasing the pandemic totals to 965,462 cases and 18,464 known deaths since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Arizona reported 3,225 cases Friday along with 23 deaths and 3,418 cases and 27 deaths on Saturday.

Before Friday, Arizona last reported more than 3,000 additional COVID-19 infections six months ago on Feb. 9.

Hospitalizations in the state related to COVID-19 have nearly tripled since the end of May.

Comments / 2

KGUN 9 On Your Side

KGUN 9 On Your Side

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 On Your Side, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Coronavirus
Local
Arizona Health
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthBismarck Tribune

Coronavirus delta variant tightens grip on North Dakota; vaccine opponents protest

The delta variant of the coronavirus is increasing its hold on North Dakota, helping push active COVID-19 cases near 1,500 and virus-related hospitalizations over 50. Active cases statewide on Friday were at 1,495 -- the fourth straight day of an increase of more than 100. They've more than tripled since the start of the month. They stood at 301 in Burleigh-Morton counties on Friday, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard.
Maryland Statefoxbaltimore.com

COVID-19 in Maryland| More than 1,000 new cases in 24 hours

BALTIMORE (WBFF) - The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Thursday morning. As of 10:00 a.m. there are 477,117 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, 1,47 cases have been reported in Maryland in 24 hours. The statewide positivity rate is now 4.39%, increased by 0.05; one death has...
Ventura County, CAvidanewspaper.com

COVID-19 transmission levels remain high in Ventura County

Since Friday there has been over 500 new COVID-19 cases in Ventura County, and over 10,000 tests performed. The numbers slightly went down this past weekend, but health officials warn that transmission levels are still high, and more evidence is needed to show that there has actually been a drop.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

The CDC reveals what will happen to you after new COVID vaccine shots

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recently revealed what she hopes will happen with the new COVID-19 booster shots. She said on the “Today” show that the CDC is “hopeful” the COVID-19 boosters will “give you a higher level of protection, not just against the delta variant but against a broad range of variants.”
U.S. Politicsthewestsidegazette.com

US Warns Of Polio-Like Illness Outbreak In Four Months

WASHINGTON — The national public health agency of the United States, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), on Aug. 17 alerted of an expected outbreak of the polio-like disease Acute Flaccid Myelitis (AFM) in the next four months. AFM is an uncommon but serious neurologic condition. It causes the...

Comments / 2

Community Policy