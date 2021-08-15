Tennis star Naomi Osaka says she will donate prize money to Haitian earthquake relief efforts

Naomi Osaka admitted that at times over the last year she felt ungrateful about her view that playing tennis on the world stage was not enough of an accomplishment in itself. The world No 2 and second seed fought back from a set and a break down to beat American teenager Coco Gauff 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the second round at the Western and Southern Open on Wednesday. In the past year, Osaka has pulled out of the French Open and Wimbledon before she returned to her native Japan to light the flame at the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony, then lost in the third round of the women’s singles competition.