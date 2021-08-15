Bills' Stefon Diggs: Still sidelined Sunday

Diggs (knee) will be held out of Sunday's practice, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports. Diggs has been sidelined for nearly a week due to a knee issue, but coach Sean McDermott is of the belief it won't impact his availability for the regular season. Considering the cautious approach the Bills are taking with Diggs, he may not be a candidate to see any preseason action this month, with an eye toward having him out there Week 1. He displayed an instant rapport with Josh Allen in his first season with the team in 2020, compiling 127 catches (on 166 targets) for 1,535 yards and eight touchdowns.