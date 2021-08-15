Padres' Wil Myers: Cedes right field to Tatis
Myers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks. With Fernando Tatis (shoulder) making his first career start in right field in his return from the 10-day injured list, Myers will head to the bench while Tommy Pham and Trent Grisham join Tatis in the outfield. The Padres could look to keep Tatis in right field on a permanent basis to limit the wear and tear on his dislocated shoulder, in which case Myers could be moved into more of a part-time role. Myers isn't regarded as a strong defender in the corner outfield, though he's at least helped his case at the plate of late by posting a respectable .732 OPS through his first 12 games of August.www.cbssports.com
