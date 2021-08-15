Padres' Wil Myers: Cedes right field to Tatis

Tatis has worked exclusively in the outfield while rehabbing from his latest shoulder injury, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. The superstar shortstop is making steady progress toward a return, but he has yet to take any grounders at shortstop. Instead, he has been spending time learning the intricacies of playing the outfield, with Monday's work described as his "most stringent" activity in the outfield to date. San Diego has yet to officially announce the position shift, though outfield coach Wayne Kirby sounded like the move is a near certainty. "When it is decided, he's going to be good out there," Kirby stated Monday. "He'll be at the top of the food chain." Tatis could see time in both center and right field upon his return in an effort to reduce the likelihood of another shoulder injury.