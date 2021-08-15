White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Lengthy absence not expected
Manager Tony La Russa said Sunday that Rodon's medical examination came back clean and confirmed shoulder soreness, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Rodon is still expected to miss more than the 10-day minimum after landing on the injured list Wednesday, but according to James Fegan of The Athletic, La Russa indicated indicated the lefty could return during the upcoming four-game series in Toronto, which begins Aug. 23. Reynaldo Lopez is scheduled to start Tuesday and figures to remain in the rotation until Rodon is cleared to return.www.cbssports.com
