White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Lengthy absence not expected

Jimenez went 2-for-4 with a walk, two home runs and five RBI in Monday's 11-1 win over the Twins. Jimenez posted a near-identical line to his previous game when he slugged a pair of homers and drove in five in Sunday's win over the Cubs. He became the fastest White Sox hitter to reach 50 homers (187 games). The 24-year-old outfielder, who didn't make his season debut until late July due to a pectoral injury and then injured his groin immediately upon his return, needed several at-bats to get his timing down against MLB pitching. Jimenez is now riding a five-game hit streak, during which he's gone 9-for-18 with four home runs and four doubles. With the timing of his swing locked down, Jimenez should be the dangerous power threat he showed in 2019, when he launched 31 bombs in 122 games.