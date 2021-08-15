Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Lengthy absence not expected

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManager Tony La Russa said Sunday that Rodon's medical examination came back clean and confirmed shoulder soreness, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Rodon is still expected to miss more than the 10-day minimum after landing on the injured list Wednesday, but according to James Fegan of The Athletic, La Russa indicated indicated the lefty could return during the upcoming four-game series in Toronto, which begins Aug. 23. Reynaldo Lopez is scheduled to start Tuesday and figures to remain in the rotation until Rodon is cleared to return.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony La Russa
Person
James White
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Sports Chicago#White Sox#Nbc Sports Chicago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Harrelson on firing La Russa, state of White Sox

Ken "Hawk" Harrelson was the effusive TV broadcast voice of the White Sox for 33 years before retiring a the end of the 2018 season. It's the reason he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in late July, albeit one year late due to COVID-19. "Probably my biggest joy...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Davies expected to start as Cubs host the White Sox

Chicago White Sox (65-46, first in the AL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (52-60, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (8-6, 3.92 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 149 strikeouts) Cubs: Zach Davies (6-8, 4.79 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 79 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs +163, White Sox -191; over/under...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Brian Goodwin: Not starting Sunday

Goodwin is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cubs, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Goodwin is 6-for-21 with three homers, five walks, four RBI and six runs over his past seven games and will take a seat Sunday. Adam Engel will start in center field in his place against righty Zach Davies.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Locks in timing

Jimenez went 2-for-4 with a walk, two home runs and five RBI in Monday's 11-1 win over the Twins. Jimenez posted a near-identical line to his previous game when he slugged a pair of homers and drove in five in Sunday's win over the Cubs. He became the fastest White Sox hitter to reach 50 homers (187 games). The 24-year-old outfielder, who didn't make his season debut until late July due to a pectoral injury and then injured his groin immediately upon his return, needed several at-bats to get his timing down against MLB pitching. Jimenez is now riding a five-game hit streak, during which he's gone 9-for-18 with four home runs and four doubles. With the timing of his swing locked down, Jimenez should be the dangerous power threat he showed in 2019, when he launched 31 bombs in 122 games.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Tuesday's Twins-White Sox game recap

The rookie righthander shook off back-to-back homers, striking out 10 to win his second start in a row. 2.66 Jax's ERA in his past four starts, three of them against first-place teams. 4 Career home runs off lefthanded pitchers by Willians Astudillo, who connected against Dallas Keuchel. 1 Saves at...
FanSided

White Sox World Series hopes rest on Carlos Rodon’s fatigued left shoulder

Chicago White Sox starter Carlos Rodon has been placed on the 10-day injured list and it’s surely a concern for skipper Tony La Russa. With the Chicago White Sox looking like serious threats to go on a deep run in the MLB postseason this year, all eyes are now on Carlos Rodon and his health. The veteran left-handed pitcher has landed on the 10-day injured list.
CBS Sports

White Sox's Jake Lamb: Starts for Moncada

Lamb started at third base for a resting Yoan Moncada and went 1-for-3 with a walk in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Minnesota. This was Lamb's first start since being reinstated from the injured list last Friday, although he did appear twice as a pinch hitter. He had been part of the rotation that filled in at left field when Eloy Jimenez was on the injured list, but Lamb suffered an injury himself and now has reduced playing time with Jimenez healthy.
Daily Herald

Lynn expected to start for the White Sox against the Yankees

New York Yankees (63-51, third in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (67-48, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Andrew Heaney (7-8, 5.45 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 126 strikeouts) White Sox: Lance Lynn (10-3, 2.04 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 130 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -163, Yankees +141;...
Chicago Sun-Times

Carlos Rodon bounces back to stymie Cubs with 11 strikeouts

The White Sox clinched the Wrigley portion of the crosstown series Saturday, beating the Cubs 4-0, and accentuated the difference in trajectory for Chicago’s baseball teams. While the Cubs are just a week past trading away the main pieces of their championship core and eyeing a premium draft position in 2022, the Sox pushed to 19 games above .500 and are realistically a shoo-in to win their division and reach the playoffs for the second year in a row.
Kansas City Star

Carlos Rodón placed on 10-day IL with left shoulder fatigue as White Sox announce Lance Lynn will start Field of Dreams game in his place

The Chicago White Sox placed starter Carlos Rodón on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder fatigue, leaving a gap in the rotation for an indefinite time frame. Manager Tony La Russa said Rodón came to Target Field in Minneapolis on Tuesday and informed the Sox of arm soreness. He was scheduled to start Thursday’s Field of Dreams game against the New York Yankees in Dyersville, Iowa.
MLBchatsports.com

‘He was outstanding’: A rested Carlos Rodón returns to All-Star form, setting the tone for the Chicago White Sox in a combined 5-hit shutout of the Cubs

“It wasn’t comfortable for me when I had to face him when I was in Cleveland,” the second baseman, who recently joined the Chicago White Sox in a trade with the Indians, said through an interpreter. “I can tell you it was kind of a nightmare. Now that I have a chance to play for him and behind him, it’s good because you can see how good he is.”
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: Carlos Rodon leads the way with one crazy stat

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 07: Starting pitcher Carlos Rodon #55 of the Chicago White Sox delivers the ball against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 07, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) For the second day in a row, the Chicago White Sox defeated the...
NBC Chicago

Lance Lynn, White Sox Pitchers Expect Codi Heuer's Success With Cubs

White Sox pitchers see high ceiling for Cubs’ Heuer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada spotted Cubs reliever Codi Heuer perched on the wall next to the Cubs dugout Sunday afternoon. “My boy,” Moncada called from third base, in place to take ground balls...
chatsports.com

Chicago White Sox place Carlos Rodon on IL with left arm soreness

The Chicago White Sox placed Cy Young candidate Carlos Rodon on the 10-day injured list with left arm soreness, the team announced Wednesday. Rodon, 28, is 9-5 with a 2.38 ERA in 19 starts this season and could be out longer than the required 10 days. "We're going to err...
MLBCBS Sports

MLB's 10 biggest surprises so far including Orioles All-Star Cedric Mullins and White Sox lefty Carlos Rodón

Major League Baseball's regular season is nearly 70 percent of the way finished. Every team has completed at least 110 of their scheduled contests as of Tuesday night, providing us with a good outline of what their years will look like, even if there are finer details left to fill in. It's that time of the year, then, when we feel more comfortable writing about broader concepts.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Brian Goodwin: More playing time expected

Goodwin started in right field and went 0-for-2 with a walk, a hit by pitch and a stolen base in Monday's 5-2 win over the Athletics. Goodwin should see an uptick in playing time after the White Sox placed Adam Engel on the injured list with a shoulder injury. That removes one competitor for at-bats in right field, leaving Goodwin and Andrew Vaughn. If it becomes a platoon, then the left-handed hitting Goodwin should take on a majority of starts while Engel is sidelined.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Engel: Goes on IL

The White Sox placed Engel (groin) on the 10-day injured list Monday with left shoulder inflammation. Engel hadn't played for the White Sox since Thursday's "Field of Dreams" game versus the Yankees, but his removal from that contest was attributed to a sore right groin. It's unclear where Engel stands in his recovery from that injury, but the inflamed non-throwing sholder is apparently the greater concern for the 29-year-old at this time. With Engel on the shelf, the lefty-hitting Brian Goodwin could be locked into a full-time role in the corner outfield, as the only other healthy reserve option (Jake Lamb) is another left-handed hitter.
ClutchPoints

White Sox’s Carlos Rodon, Tony La Russa to miss Field of Dreams Game

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon was slated to take the bump for Thursday’s Field of Dreams Game against the New York Yankees, but he was just placed on the IL due to shoulder fatigue, per The Athletic’s James Fegan. With Rodon out, Lance Lynn will get the call instead.

Comments / 0

Community Policy