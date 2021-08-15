Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Padres' Reiss Knehr: Rejoins big club

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

The Padres recalled Knehr from Triple-A El Paso on Sunday. San Diego is treating Sunday's series finale with the Diamondbacks as a bullpen game, so Knehr could be a candidate to cover multiple frames in relief behind opener Craig Stammen, who is unlikely to work more than 2-to-3 innings. If Knehr goes unused Sunday, he could stay with the Padres and make a spot start or work as a primary pitcher at some point during the team's three-game series in Colorado that begins Monday. The Padres will need to fill Yu Darvish's (back) turn in the rotation during that series after he was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Stammen
Person
Yu Darvish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padres#Diamondbacks#Series Finale#Injured List
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Moore scheduled to start for Philadelphia against San Diego

Philadelphia Phillies (61-60, second in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (67-56, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Matt Moore (2-3, 6.07 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 51 strikeouts) Padres: Blake Snell (6-4, 4.80 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 130 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -200, Phillies +170; over/under is 9...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Philadelphia-San Diego Runs

Phillies third. Luke Williams flies out to deep center field to Fernando Tatis Jr.. Matt Moore strikes out swinging. Jean Segura walks. J.T. Realmuto doubles to deep left field. Jean Segura scores. Bryce Harper homers to right field. J.T. Realmuto scores. Andrew McCutchen strikes out swinging. 3 runs, 2 hits,...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Padres rally off Aaron Nola, beat Phils on walk-off WP

Jake Cronenworth's tying, two-run homer in the ninth inning shattered Aaron Nola's brilliant complete-game bid, and the San Diego Padres beat the visiting Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 on a wild pitch in the 10th Saturday night. The Padres snapped a four-game losing streak. Nola, perfect through six innings, allowed only an...
MLBdallassun.com

Rhys Hoskins homers twice in return as Phillies top Padres

Rhys Hoskins homered twice in his return from the injured list and Kyle Gibson matched his season high by pitching eight innings as the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the host San Diego Padres 7-4 Sunday afternoon. Odubel Herrera went 4-for-5 with a double, home run and three RBIs and J.T. Realmuto...
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Yu Darvish: Expected back for Dodgers series

The Padres are expected to reinstate Darvish (back) from the 10-day injured list this week and have him make a start during the team's three-game series with the Dodgers that begins Tuesday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. After throwing a pair of bullpen sessions over the weekend...
MLBgaslampball.com

Phillies vs. Padres - 8/22/2021

Philadelphia Phillies (62-61) vs. San Diego Padres (68-57), August 22, 2021, 12:40 p.m. CST. Phillies: Kyle Gibson (8-5, 3.18 ERA) Padres: Craig Stammen (5-3, 3.16 ERA) Probable Starting Lineups (subject to last-minute change) Phillies. Odubel Herrera (LF) Jean Segura (2B) Bryce Harper (RF) J.T. Realmuto (C) Rhys Hoskins (1B) Ronald...
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

A’s manager gives medical update on Chris Bassitt

Oakland A’s manager Bob Melvin provided a medical update Tuesday on the status of pitcher Chris Bassitt. Bassitt was hit in the head by a line drive during the second inning of his start against the Chicago White Sox. The A’s only shared that Bassitt was “conscious and aware” and on his way to the hospital.
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Thairo Estrada: Rejoins big-league club

Estrada was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. The 25-year-old was optioned to Sacramento over the weekend but will rejoin the Giants a couple days later with Johnny Cueto (elbow) landing on the injured list. Estrada will fill a depth role in the infield with Brandon Crawford and Tommy La Stella now healthy.
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Shawn Morimando: Rejoins major-league bullpen

Morimando's contract was selected by the Marlins on Monday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Morimando made two relief appearances for the Marlins earlier in the year and allowed four runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out five in 5.2 innings. He'll provide bullpen depth after left-hander Sean Guenther was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday.
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Camilo Doval: Joining big-league club

Doval was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday. Doval will rejoin the Giants on Tuesday after spending the past two months in the minors. The 24-year-old has a 7.59 ERA and 13:6 K:BB over 10.2 big-league innings this season.
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Nabil Crismatt: Rejoins major-league club

Crismatt was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Thursday. Crismatt was demoted at the end of July but will rejoin the San Diego bullpen Thursday. The 26-year-old has been a solid reliever for the Friars this year with a 3.29 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 47:17 K:BB across 54.2 innings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy